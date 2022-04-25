Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. Crane also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.94. 237,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.56. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

