Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 177,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,235,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 112,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

