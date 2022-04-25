Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.14. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.08.

Shares of CCK traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

