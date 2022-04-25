Crown Price Tops $0.0282 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Crown has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $834,229.05 and $2,757.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,195.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.79 or 0.00785273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00201855 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023442 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,557,568 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.