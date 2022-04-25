Cryptonovae One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,576.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.35 million and $6,576.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.53 or 0.07400233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,844,844 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

