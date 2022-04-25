CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

