Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Increased to €56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.