DAOstack (GEN) Trading 68.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (GEN) traded 119.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $841.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.58 or 0.99902669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

