Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.52 and last traded at $121.77. 25,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,353,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,691.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.46.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,027. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Datadog by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.