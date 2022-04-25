DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBVT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.36. 3,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,380. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.