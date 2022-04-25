Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $91.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.89.

DVN opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

