Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $4.05 on Monday, hitting $244.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,905. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

