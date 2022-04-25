Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $961.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

