Eight Capital Boosts Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target to C$4.40

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a current ratio of 41.84. The stock has a market cap of C$552.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.74. Discovery Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.70.
About Discovery Silver (Get Rating)
