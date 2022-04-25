Eight Capital Boosts Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target to C$4.40

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a current ratio of 41.84. The stock has a market cap of C$552.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.74. Discovery Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.70.

About Discovery Silver (Get Rating)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

