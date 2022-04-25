Eight Capital Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.27.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$35.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.15. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

