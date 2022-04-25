Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) PT Raised to €26.00

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ELEZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.58) to €21.50 ($23.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

