Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $13.81. Energy Vault shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1,521 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRGV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Vault stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

