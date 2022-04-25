Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $13.81. Energy Vault shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1,521 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRGV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Vault stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

