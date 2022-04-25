Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $13.81. Energy Vault shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1,521 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRGV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07.
Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
