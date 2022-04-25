Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $221.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.54.

Equifax stock opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 1 year low of $201.41 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.66 and a 200-day moving average of $253.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

