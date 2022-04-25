Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XGN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Exagen stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.73. Exagen has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exagen by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Exagen by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

