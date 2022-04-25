Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 5%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.10. 164,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,183,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.