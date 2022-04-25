FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FDX traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $202.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

