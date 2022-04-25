Financial Survey: Zymergen (ZY) vs. Its Competitors

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zymergen to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Zymergen alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zymergen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 100 745 1293 30 2.58

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 279.21%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.19 Zymergen Competitors $2.79 billion $101.13 million 21.52

Zymergen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -16.00% -2.18%

Summary

Zymergen rivals beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.