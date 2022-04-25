Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 388,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

