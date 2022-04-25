Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

