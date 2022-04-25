Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.