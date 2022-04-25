Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 682,433 shares.The stock last traded at $157.26 and had previously closed at $158.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.18.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average is $144.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.