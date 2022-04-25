Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock traded down $6.51 on Monday, reaching $372.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,723. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.81 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.72.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.62.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.