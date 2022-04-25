Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 655,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.