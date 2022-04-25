Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 6.1% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.26. 10,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.75.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

