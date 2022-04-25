Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Salesforce by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.20 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total value of $501,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,715 shares of company stock valued at $33,673,096. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

