Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises 1.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,672,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,987,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 721,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.