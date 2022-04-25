Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.33. 48,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,075. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.66 and its 200-day moving average is $251.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

