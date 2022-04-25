Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.