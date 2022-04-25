Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 247 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.19. 62,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,224. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.