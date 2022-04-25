Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 247 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.
3M stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.19. 62,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,224. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
