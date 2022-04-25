Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $29.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.13.

FCX opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

