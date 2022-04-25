Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €65.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.62 ($70.56).

FME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($52.37) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($89.68) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ETR FME traded down €1.74 ($1.87) during trading on Monday, reaching €61.82 ($66.47). 565,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($76.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

