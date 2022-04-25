GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading 2.6% Higher

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.02. 77,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,520,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GAP by 293.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in GAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of GAP by 235.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

