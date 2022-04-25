Gatechain Token Price Reaches $0.58 (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

