Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $34.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $30.33. 96,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gentex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

