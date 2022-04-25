Golden Goose (GOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,894.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $144,539.84 and approximately $90,894.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.47 or 0.07314542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

