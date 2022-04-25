Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Golden Nugget Online Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNOG stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,485. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (Get Rating)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

