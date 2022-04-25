Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Down 6.8%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.20. 50,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,615,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.77%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 245,994 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 166,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 164,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

