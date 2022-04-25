Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

MRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 525,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.