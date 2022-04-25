Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $32,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.12. 78,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.86.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

