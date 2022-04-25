Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$41.00. The stock traded as low as C$21.75 and last traded at C$35.91, with a volume of 411113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.49.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

