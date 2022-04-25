GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 412,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 245,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a market cap of C$15.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05.
GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)
Further Reading
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.