GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 412,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 245,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a market cap of C$15.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

