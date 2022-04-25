Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.54

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 172114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.