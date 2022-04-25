Harvest Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $38.37 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $93.12 or 0.00229645 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $62.84 million and $38.37 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011019 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 692,614 coins and its circulating supply is 674,912 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

