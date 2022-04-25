HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Largo (TSE:LGO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Largo to a hold rating and set a C$11.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

TSE:LGO opened at C$12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$797.76 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00. Largo has a 12 month low of C$9.39 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.46.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

