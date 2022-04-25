Head-To-Head Contrast: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A Sompo 5.88% 12.05% 1.86%

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sompo pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyberAgent and Sompo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.44 billion 1.25 N/A N/A N/A Sompo $36.28 billion 0.39 $1.34 billion $3.10 6.53

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CyberAgent and Sompo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sompo beats CyberAgent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communication services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

